Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 AM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR

Finding an apartment in Van Buren that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 Mitzi Lane
306 Mitzi Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1556 sqft
306 Mitzi Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home for rent Van Buren - This wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with fireplace and two car garage with a fenced in back yard is ready for a loving family to move in and make it their home! You will

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Alpine
38 Alpine Drive, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1692 sqft
PENDING - Adorable 3B / 2BA / 2CG - (1,692 sf) in VB - PENDING - Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a fireplace. Spacious living room, kitchen with eat in dining room, and large open back yard (not fenced).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 Walnut
1218 Walnut Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
1218 WALNUT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH GARAGE STYLE APARTMENT. ALL ELECTRIC. NO GARAGE ACCESS (RLNE4950944)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Granite Cir
2201 Granite Circle, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1461 sqft
2201 Granite Cir Available 07/06/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN VAN BUREN - 2201 Granite Circle Van Buren, at 72956 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,461sqft home $895 a month $500 Deposit 2 Car Garage Corner Lot Tile and Carpet Open Living and Dining Washer//Dryer

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2224 Meadowlark Lane
2224 Meadowlark Lane, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1058 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House, Total Electric, Two Car Garage. On Hill (RLNE4523493)

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
217 N 44th St
217 North 44th Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1164 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric - 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage House Total Electric (RLNE5676941)

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1514 North 24th Street Side A
1514 North 24th Street, Van Buren, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$865
1335 sqft
3/2 Duplex For Rent in Van Buren - Central Location! - 1514 A N 24th Street in Van Buren is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Alabama Avenue - B
3017 Alabama Ave, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Near downtown, shopping and I 540. Total electric and energy efficient. Open and airy kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Large living area. Low maintenance flooring through out. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3011 N. L Street
3011 L Street North, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
3011 N. L St-All Utilities Paid - Utilities paid up to $200 per month, 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex, shared fenced yard, Pets have a $100 non refundable pet fee and $25/month for 1st pet and $10/month each additional. (RLNE1891623)

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. 28TH ST
2309 North 28th Street, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$350
900 sqft
RENT TO OWN FORT SMITH - 2 bed room 1 bath with storage shed or carport. Rent to Own for $350/down and $350/month for 20 years. AS IS (RLNE4625017)
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Fort Smith
1 Unit Available
2510 Tulsa
2510 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bed/2 Bath Home - Tenant pays gas electric and water. Located next to Carnall School (RLNE4182177)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9910 Landry Drive Lot 41 Left
9910 Landry Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOMES - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Ingalls Lane Side A
2121 Ingalls Ln, Crawford County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Duplex for Rent in Alma...Available July 10th - 2121 Ingalls Lane Side A in Alma is offered for rent by Real Property Management Firstchoice. This duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
600 Chateau
600 Chateau Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1366 sqft
600 Chateau Available 07/01/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Beautiful Home for Lease! - Updated pics coming soon for this 1,366 sf - beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage- traditional style house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6709 Maribette Rd Lot 27 Left
6709 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1640 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL W/1 YEAR LEASE - 3/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAILABLE IN CHAFFEE CROSSING! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement. These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
8808 S 36 Terrace
8808 S 36th Ter, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
8808 S 36 Terrace Available 07/01/20 Charming Home off of Hwy 271 - This beautiful, humble home located in south Fort Smith features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavanaugh
1 Unit Available
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fianna Hills
1 Unit Available
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle
9401 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1620 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home located at the bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 3 bed 2 bath home comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, a beautifiul fireplace for decoration only, a brand new AC unit and a brand new hot water tank.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6204 Meadow Brook DR
6204 Meadow Brook Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2558 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Dodson Avenue - 1
2500 Dodson Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
2500 Dodson Ave is a 6 unit apartment complex, 3 units on east side of property and 3 units on west side of property with a common courtyard lined with trees in the middle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Van Buren, AR

Finding an apartment in Van Buren that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

