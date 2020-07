Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren - This cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is move in ready! Centrally located in Van Buren in a great neighborhood, with a large fenced in backyard for extra space. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet throughout the rest of the house. This home won’t last long so call our office to schedule your showing today! 479-471-1471.



NO DISH SATELLITE ALLOWED!



(RLNE3973690)