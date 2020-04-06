All apartments in Siloam Springs
1008 Holly St B
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

1008 Holly St B

1008 S Holly St · (479) 879-7761
Location

1008 S Holly St, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 Holly St B · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Townhomes - These great townhomes in Siloam Springs are less than 2 miles to John brown University, Cherokee Casino, Walmart neighborhood market and just south of the McDonalds off of 412. These homes come with all appliances included such as stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge and full size washer/dryer. Beautiful finishes throughout including white cabinets, wood flooring, tile in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Each unit has its own 1 car garage as well as a back patio with lawncare included in your rent!

Please contact Grant Fazekas for more information and applications!
479-879-7761
Fazekas@baumanncrosno.com

(RLNE5024066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Holly St B have any available units?
1008 Holly St B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 Holly St B have?
Some of 1008 Holly St B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Holly St B currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Holly St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Holly St B pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Holly St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siloam Springs.
Does 1008 Holly St B offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Holly St B does offer parking.
Does 1008 Holly St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Holly St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Holly St B have a pool?
No, 1008 Holly St B does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Holly St B have accessible units?
No, 1008 Holly St B does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Holly St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Holly St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Holly St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Holly St B does not have units with air conditioning.
