1008 Holly St B

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Townhomes - These great townhomes in Siloam Springs are less than 2 miles to John brown University, Cherokee Casino, Walmart neighborhood market and just south of the McDonalds off of 412. These homes come with all appliances included such as stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge and full size washer/dryer. Beautiful finishes throughout including white cabinets, wood flooring, tile in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Each unit has its own 1 car garage as well as a back patio with lawncare included in your rent!



Please contact Grant Fazekas for more information and applications!

479-879-7761

Fazekas@baumanncrosno.com



(RLNE5024066)