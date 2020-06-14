Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Shannon Hills, AR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shannon Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13498 Alexis Drive
13498 Alexis Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHANNON HILLS* Lovely Home Just Off Vimy Ridge Road!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features All Appliances, A Breakfast Bar, And A Gas Fireplace. The Home Also Has Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, And A Walk In Shower.

Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Shannon Hills

Last updated June 14
Cloverdale Watson
1 Unit Available
25 Caylor
25 Caylor Lane, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home In The Milford Place Subdivision This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath One Level House Features Family Room, Separate Dining Area, Gas Range, Dishwasher, And Washer/Dryer Hookups. Large Driveway And Shaded Yard.

Last updated April 12
Cloverdale Watson
1 Unit Available
7005 Azalea Drive
7005 Azalea Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$780
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK!!* Cloverdale Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 1.
Results within 10 miles of Shannon Hills
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

Last updated June 14
Briarwood
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Verified

Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Woodland Edge
27 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Walnut Valley
6 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.

Last updated June 14
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
69 Dartmouth Drive
69 Dartmouth Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Walking Distance to Community Pool and Park! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Is Conveniently Located Off South Shackleford And Has Easy Access To Nearby Family Entertainment! This Home Features High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite, Gas Log

Last updated June 14
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2015 Aldersgate
2015 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CUTE ALL BRICK HOME!! Three Bedroom And One Bath Home Featuring Granite Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Newer Carpet And Tile, Updated Fixtures, Doors And Blinds! Carport With Utility Room And Large, Long Driveway For Great Parking.

Last updated June 14
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 14
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
3223 Ludwig
3223 Ludwig Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*

Last updated June 14
Wakefield
1 Unit Available
4907 Gum Springs Road
4907 Gum Springs Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*LITTLE ROCK* Duplex In Southwest Little Rock! This 2 Bed And 1 Bath Spacious Duplex Features An Open Living Area, Beautiful Claw Foot Tub, All Major Kitchen Appliances Included As Well As A Washer And Dryer, And A Large Shaded Backyard With A

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

Last updated June 14
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
3209 Ludwig
3209 Ludwig Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*

Last updated April 17
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
697 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Shannon Hills, AR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shannon Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

