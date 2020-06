Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR RENT - NO PETS, NO SMOKING - All electric, wood-look tile on the first floor, Eat-in Kitchen, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances which include Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer. Sunroom/Bonus Room/Possible Bedroom downstairs, Half Bath, Laundry downstairs. Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms with carpet and a Jack-N-Jill Full Bath in between the bedrooms. 2in Faux Wood Blinds throughout the house. Green space on for each unit. Parking for multiple cars in front.