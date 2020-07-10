9 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with move-in specials
"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.
With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maumelle apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Maumelle apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.