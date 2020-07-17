All apartments in Marion
Marion, AR
823 Marquette Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

823 Marquette Lane

823 Marquette Lane · (901) 428-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

823 Marquette Lane, Marion, AR 72364

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 823 Marquette Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
823 Marquette Lane Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Marion Rental Home - This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and looks like a model home. Enter the home on immaculate hardwood flooring that span the Entryway, Family Room, and Dining Room. The home features an open layout great for entertaining and easily conversing. The Family Room lets in plenty of natural light through two large windows and also provides the comfort of a warm gas fireplace for those cold winter months. The Kitchen has tile flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances: range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher. There is an Informal Dining Area in the Kitchen as well as a separate Dining Room in the front of the house. A great extra feature in this home is the separate Utility Room with cabinets for storage. The Master Bedroom is on the opposite side of the house from the 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms for nice privacy in this split floor plan. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and large windows to again provide great natural light. The Master Bathroom has two sinks, a beautiful tiled shower, roman style tub, and spacious closet. On the opposite side of the house, you will find the 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with a Hall Bathroom between them. From that hallway, there is a stairwell that provides easy access to the attic with plenty of room for storage. This home is great for someone wanting the space and comfort of living outside of the city while still only being 10 minutes from Downtown Memphis.
THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #58301M

(RLNE3884332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Marquette Lane have any available units?
823 Marquette Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 Marquette Lane have?
Some of 823 Marquette Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Marquette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
823 Marquette Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Marquette Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Marquette Lane is pet friendly.
Does 823 Marquette Lane offer parking?
Yes, 823 Marquette Lane offers parking.
Does 823 Marquette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Marquette Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Marquette Lane have a pool?
No, 823 Marquette Lane does not have a pool.
Does 823 Marquette Lane have accessible units?
No, 823 Marquette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Marquette Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Marquette Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Marquette Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Marquette Lane has units with air conditioning.
