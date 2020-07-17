Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

823 Marquette Lane Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Marion Rental Home - This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and looks like a model home. Enter the home on immaculate hardwood flooring that span the Entryway, Family Room, and Dining Room. The home features an open layout great for entertaining and easily conversing. The Family Room lets in plenty of natural light through two large windows and also provides the comfort of a warm gas fireplace for those cold winter months. The Kitchen has tile flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances: range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher. There is an Informal Dining Area in the Kitchen as well as a separate Dining Room in the front of the house. A great extra feature in this home is the separate Utility Room with cabinets for storage. The Master Bedroom is on the opposite side of the house from the 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms for nice privacy in this split floor plan. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and large windows to again provide great natural light. The Master Bathroom has two sinks, a beautiful tiled shower, roman style tub, and spacious closet. On the opposite side of the house, you will find the 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with a Hall Bathroom between them. From that hallway, there is a stairwell that provides easy access to the attic with plenty of room for storage. This home is great for someone wanting the space and comfort of living outside of the city while still only being 10 minutes from Downtown Memphis.

THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #58301M



(RLNE3884332)