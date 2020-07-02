1214 Hwy 62 412.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great location. Located on the 4-lane across from the Emergency Care Center and Fred’s Dollar Store. Lg kitchen w/electric cook stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space and separate dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace & wall-mount gas heater for backup. Mstr & hall bath. Bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, hobby room or office. Washer/dryer. Storage on covered carport. Hurry, this won’t be available long. Application required.