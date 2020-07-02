All apartments in Highland
1214 Hwy 62 412

1214 Highway 62 412 · (870) 847-3833
Location

1214 Highway 62 412, Highland, AR 72542

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Spacious 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great location. Located on the 4-lane across from the Emergency Care Center and Fred’s Dollar Store. Lg kitchen w/electric cook stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space and separate dining room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace & wall-mount gas heater for backup. Mstr & hall bath. Bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, hobby room or office. Washer/dryer. Storage on covered carport. Hurry, this won’t be available long. Application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have any available units?
1214 Hwy 62 412 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have?
Some of 1214 Hwy 62 412's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Hwy 62 412 currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Hwy 62 412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Hwy 62 412 pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Hwy 62 412 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Hwy 62 412 offers parking.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Hwy 62 412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have a pool?
No, 1214 Hwy 62 412 does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have accessible units?
No, 1214 Hwy 62 412 does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Hwy 62 412 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Hwy 62 412 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Hwy 62 412 does not have units with air conditioning.

