Apartment List
/
AR
/
gravette
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
306 Lion DR
306 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1657 sqft
Great location, near high school and downtown. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and energy star appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 N. Lion
404 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
404 N. Lion Available 07/10/20 Newer Home in Walnut Creek - New construction in an established neighborhood! This home features Granite counters throughout along with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sulphur Springs
1 Unit Available
319 W Spring ST
319 West Spring Street, Sulphur Springs, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1520 sqft
Stunning historic home that has been partly updated to the modern way of life. Large lot with mature trees provide a beautiful setting for some front porch coffee in the mornings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5607 sqft
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26 Cullen Hills DR
26 Cullen Hills Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Located in the Highlands Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan. Home has granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances. Nice deck overlooking large back yard.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
441 Sorrento Dr
441 Sorrento Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1653 sqft
Nice home in Sienna Estates that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining are, office, gas log fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard, separate shower and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops, and much more! Community pool and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
41 Britten CIR
41 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1756 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1146898 to view more pictures of this property. Great townhouse in Bella Vista.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
54 Pimlico Drive
54 Pimlico Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2524 sqft
***54 Pimlico*** - Level lot on Lake Windsor 4 bed, 3 bath, completely remodeled. Custom designed kitchen and baths, wide plank hand scraped flooring and new appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1040 Evergreen
1040 Evergreen Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1358 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Centerton. New paint and new carpet! Tile in all wet areas. Master bedroom has a large vanity, his/her closets. Features a whirlpool tub. Fenced Backyard and coverd patio

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
530 Dogwood St
530 Dogwood Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1528 sqft
Centerton Home - Great Home in Dogwood Subdivision just off Main and Fish Hatchery Rd.

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
4 Pratt LN
4 Pratt Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2573 sqft
Great family home with room to spread out. Kitchen has granite counters, open to living room featuring wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Lower level has 3/4 bath and could serve as a fourth bedroom or game room.
Results within 10 miles of Gravette
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gravette, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gravette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gravette 2 BedroomsGravette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGravette 3 Bedrooms
Gravette Apartments with BalconyGravette Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gravette Dog Friendly ApartmentsGravette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, AR
Vinita, OKJohnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College