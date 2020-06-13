/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Gravette
1 Unit Available
511 4th Ave SW
511 4th Avenue Southwest, Gravette, AR
3 Bedrooms
$780
1152 sqft
Ready and available now. Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex in Gravette. You'll LOVE the new plank floors and fresh paint throughout. This property has a large fenced-in back yard and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 N. Lion
404 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
404 N. Lion Available 07/10/20 Newer Home in Walnut Creek - New construction in an established neighborhood! This home features Granite counters throughout along with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
306 Lion DR
306 Lion Dr N, Gravette, AR
Great location, near high school and downtown. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and energy star appliances. Covered patio and privacy fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1661 Edinburgh DR
1661 Edinburgh Dr, Centerton, AR
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143875 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home in Morningside Estates, close to schools. 4 bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunrise Cir.
1710 Sunrise Cir, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1845 sqft
New Home in Quiet Neighboorhood! - (RLNE5831573)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Township
174 Township Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1395 sqft
***174 Township*** - Take a Virtual Tour by using the following link: https://view.ricohtours.com/e179ea49-0aa2-4bda-b151-a1111c3dfbd0/ Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Leland
8 Leland Ln, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
8 Leland Available 08/15/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1400 sqft, $1,350 Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista adjacent to trails! Spacious flat lot with wooded views.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11531 Oak Hills Dr
11531 Oak Hills Drive, Benton County, AR
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
441 Sorrento Dr
441 Sorrento Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1653 sqft
Nice home in Sienna Estates that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining are, office, gas log fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard, separate shower and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops, and much more! Community pool and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
1441 Le Chesnay DR
1441 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton, AR
Custom home in the coveted Versailles neighborhood. Large, fenced, flat lot with circular drive with an interior just as impressive will make you fall in love with its well-planned layout and high end upgrades throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
644 Bliss CIR
644 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1305 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot. All new paint, laminate flooring throughout. Large privacy fenced back yard, split floor plan, coffered ceilings, corner gas log fireplace and county white cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
23 Sandwick DR
23 Sandwick Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1636 sqft
A Bella Vista country charmer! 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ new laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas! Privacy awaits you with this large backyard oasis! Enjoy the deck overlooking the beauty of Bella Vista! Small pet negotiable w/increased
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
901 SW Pure Globe ST
901 Southwest Pure Globe Street, Bentonville, AR
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Keralaw Estates. Super location. Split floor plan, ss appliance package, island bar, granite throughout. Privacy fenced back yard. Occupied. Need at least 4 hr. notice
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
43 Annabell LN
43 Annabell Lane, Bella Vista, AR
Very Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3500 sq ft Home in Rockingham Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
174 Township ST
174 Township Dr, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1395 sqft
Great home in Centerton. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Vinyl plank wood flooring throughout, fresh paint, all new appliances. large back yard, 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
687 Zachary
687 Zachary Drive, Centerton, AR
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton just minutes from Bentonville West High school. This home features faux hardwood throughout the common areas. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms with nice sized closets.