/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gravette, AR
1 of 3
Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
607 Westfield PL Unit #A
607 Westfield Pl, Gravette, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
Affordable Living in a great town in a well established neighborhood. 2 Bed 2 Bath, Good size Rooms with large living room, dining and Kitchen. Open Floor Plan with over 1,000 sq ft. Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and W/D included.
Results within 5 miles of Gravette
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
14 Britten CIR
14 Britten Circle, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1580 sqft
Wonderful, newly remodeled condo nestled in a friendly community! Home features new flooring, modern grey cabinetry, along with beautiful new Countertops. Plus a large bonus room downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Gravette
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
22 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Downtown Bentonville
16 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bella Vista East
1 Unit Available
44 Skyline DR
44 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1094 sqft
EVERYTHING NEW!!! ALL REMODELED!!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath mobile FOR LEASE. Almost 1100 sf, master suite with new bathroom, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchen, utility, home has a new addition, new furnace, new roof, new everything. Come and see!!!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
513 Carroll DR
513 Carroll Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
Super cute, single level townhome with carport near Metfield. Two bedrooms, two bath and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances included. Small storage area in carport. Newer bamboo flooring. Close to Bella Vista amenities. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.
1 of 13
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.