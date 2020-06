Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport air conditioning range refrigerator

1018 sq ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus oversized laundry room. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. One car attached carport and an outbuilding for storage or workshop. Close to Flippin schools, Ranger Boats & Mirco Plastics.

Close to shopping & within walking distance to Flippin Schools.

No smoking No pets. $575./mo plus security deposit.

To Apply call Jo Adams Properties 870-580-0583 for more information.