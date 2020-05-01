All apartments in Cherokee Village
194 E Lakeshore Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:00 PM

194 E Lakeshore Drive

194 East Lakeshore Drive · (870) 847-3833
Location

194 East Lakeshore Drive, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
NIGHTLY RENTAL! Sleeps 8 people. On Lake Seqoyah in beautiful Cherokee Village,AR. This home is fully stocked with kitchen utensils & appliances, towels, washcloths, bed linens, tv in each room, WiFi, charcoal grill, washer & dryer. You can swim or fish from the boat dock. Bring your lake toys and enjoy a fun & relaxing vacation here at the Lilly Pad Landing. Rates: $200/night for 2 guests, min 2 nights (3 nights holidays). $10/night per extra guest. Max 8 people. Cleaning fee, pet fee and taxes apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
194 E Lakeshore Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 194 E Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 E Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 E Lakeshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 E Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 E Lakeshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
No, 194 E Lakeshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 E Lakeshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 194 E Lakeshore Drive has a pool.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 E Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 E Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 E Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 E Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
