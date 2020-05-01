194 E Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

NIGHTLY RENTAL! Sleeps 8 people. On Lake Seqoyah in beautiful Cherokee Village,AR. This home is fully stocked with kitchen utensils & appliances, towels, washcloths, bed linens, tv in each room, WiFi, charcoal grill, washer & dryer. You can swim or fish from the boat dock. Bring your lake toys and enjoy a fun & relaxing vacation here at the Lilly Pad Landing. Rates: $200/night for 2 guests, min 2 nights (3 nights holidays). $10/night per extra guest. Max 8 people. Cleaning fee, pet fee and taxes apply.