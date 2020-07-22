Apartment List
/
AR
/
searcy county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Searcy County, AR

📍

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Westwood Drive
203 Westwood Drive, Marshall, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
203 Westwood Drive Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 1st! Don't miss this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home in our Graham Woods Community! This home offers a functional floor plan,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Westwood Dr
209 Westwood Drive, Marshall, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1470 sqft
209 Westwood Dr Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th! Don't miss this gorgeous 4 bedroom, two bath home in our Graham Woods Community! This home offers a functional floor plan,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Westwood Dr
211 Westwood Drive, Marshall, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1243 sqft
211 Westwood Dr Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 15th! Don't miss this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home in our Graham Woods Community! This home offers a functional floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Westwood Dr
205 Westwood Drive, Marshall, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1470 sqft
205 Westwood Dr Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available August 1st! Don't miss this gorgeous 4 bedroom, two bath home in our Graham Woods Community! This home offers a functional floor plan, new

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Searcy County?
Apartment Rentals in Searcy County start at $1,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Searcy County?
Some of the colleges located in the Searcy County area include University of Central Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Searcy County have apartments for rent?
Conway, Branson, Mountain Home, Russellville, and Greenbrier have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Conway, ARBranson, MO
Mountain Home, ARRussellville, AR
Greenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central Arkansas