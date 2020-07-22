Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarrant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1713 Highland St
1713 Highland Street, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
960 sqft
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1622 Brewton Street
1622 Brewton Street, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$500
966 sqft
Tarrant - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, living room, dining room & kitchen, Tarrant Schools, garbage service provided, also rear parking, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on “find a home”. (RLNE5177458)
Results within 1 mile of Tarrant

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
5005 43rd Street North
5005 43rd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1206 sqft
Newly renovated. New floors in living room, Nice size backyard. Covered Carport. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4012 38th Avenue North
4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1640 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 4

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
258 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$829
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
7 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$857
643 sqft
Overlooking Hwy 31/Red Mountain Expressway, Sycamore Manor offers an award-winning courtyard, commmunity porches, and beautiful architecture.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Southside
LAKEVIEW
724 29th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$874
808 sqft
Perched high atop the rooftops of some of Birmingham's best bars and pubs, Lakeview offers very spacious one bedroom floor plans. Established in 1910, Lakeview is full of historic charm and remains one of the favorites among residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$915
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,145
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 02:20 PM
9 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
3 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tarrant, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tarrant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

