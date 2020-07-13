/
apartments with pool
16 Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL with pool
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1536 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Results within 1 mile of Pike Road
8800 Stoneridge Place
8800 Stoneridge Place, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1664 sqft
8800 Stoneridge Place Available 09/01/20 8800 Stoneridge Place (Available 9/1/20) - If you are looking for a patio home that requires very little yard maintenance that is sitting on a corner lot with a double garage then this might be the house for
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$992
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$960
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,087
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$761
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1506 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1125 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live The Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts are right at your backdoor, and you'll be one block from a large neighborhood park with playground equipment, lake, ball field and walking
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
8312 Chadburn Crossing
8312 Chadburn Crossing, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3084 sqft
8312 Chadburn Crossing Available 07/01/19 STURBRIDGE - CHADBURN CROSSING - Beautiful and elegant home with crown molding, custom woodwork, tile in foyer, hardwood in formal living room, formal dining room and open area, brick flooring in casual
Results within 10 miles of Pike Road
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
