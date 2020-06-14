/
1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pike Road, AL
The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd, Pike Road, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1004 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Community amenities include saltwater pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna and tanning beds, and dog park. Apartment units feature fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings and more.
Results within 5 miles of Pike Road
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$490
810 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$455
688 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
872 sqft
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$733
855 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$955
888 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 24 hour gym, business center, social activities and pampering pet spa! Online payments to facilitate easier rent pay. Black appliances, huge walk-in closets and big garden tubs in every bathroom.
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$932
820 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
751 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Results within 10 miles of Pike Road
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Highland Park
345 Arthur Street Unit D
345 Arthur St, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$495
345 Arthur Street Unit D Available 06/19/20 ***COMING SOON*** Updated 1 Bed 1 Bath For ONLY $495 - Recently updated 1 bed 1 bath for only $495! This quad-plex unit is super convenient to downtown, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more.
79 Commerce St. - 406
79 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
739 sqft
High end lofts in the heart of the Downtown Entertainment district. This 1 bedroom luxury unit has a balcony view of Downtown Montgomery. The rent includes water, sewer, garbage, basic cable/internet and parking.