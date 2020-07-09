Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:54 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
410 Dodson Street
410 Dodson St, Oxford, AL
Studio
$650
410 Dodson Street - Commercial unit with 5 rooms, 3 baths, large entry space and waiting room, kitchen/break room, pull-through covered parking, ample off-street parking. 3500 square feet.

1 Unit Available
1480 US Hwy 78 W
1480 US Highway 78 W, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1480 US Highway 78 W - One level, large, brick home with hardwood and vinyl floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with electric range, dishwasher & fridge, large den, gas central heat & air, single
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 Unit Available
204 Ron Cir
204 Ron Cir, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1137 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

1 Unit Available
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.

1 Unit Available
313 Crestview Road
313 Crestview Rd, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
313 Crestview Road Available 07/31/20 313 Crestview Road - 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with 2-3 living areas, double carport, fenced in yard with stone fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and updated master bath with granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
1905 Rocky Hollow Road
1905 Rocky Hollow Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$565
1905 ROCKY HOLLOW - Great house located conveniently in Anniston. - Huge master bedroom! OFF THE ROAD PARKING, COVERED AWNING !!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2492899)

1 Unit Available
729 Bird Street
729 Bird St, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
729 Bird Street - One level, brick home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen/dining combo with range and fridge, large living room, laundry room, carport, central heat & air, nice lawn, small fenced area. (RLNE5903156)

1 Unit Available
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
3805 Afton Brae
3805 Afton Brae Dr, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3805 Afton Brae Available 08/19/20 3805 AFTON BRAE 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath ( Large Fenced In Back Yard.) - This property is located in a neighborhood in Golden Springs just seconds off Choccolocco.

1 Unit Available
623 Sidney Circle
623 Sidney Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1304 sqft
Great 2 bed & 2 bath w/ water included - Thank you for your interest in Good Faith Property Management! Visit our website, www.goodfaithpm.com for additional information.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford

1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her

1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 Unit Available
46 Hawk Lane
46 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1613 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lincoln features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 Unit Available
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double

1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3

1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oxford, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oxford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

