Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL with garage

Oxford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1704 Savannah Rd
1704 Savannah Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1704 Savannah Drive - One level home on large, level lot with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, dishwasher & fridge with ice maker, dining room, living room with fireplace, utility area with hook-ups, central heat & air, small double

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oxford, AL

Oxford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

