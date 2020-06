Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 bedroom & 2 bath home - $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT



This is a great 3 bedroom & 2 bath home located in Oxford. It has 1044 square feet with a very large kitchen and laundry area. The home sits on almost 1 acre with a very large backyard. Select "see details" to schedule your self-guided showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5582973)