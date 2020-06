Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Available 07/31/20 One Bedroom - Property Id: 281466



This property is still under renovation. These pictures will be updated once a week. If you are interested please contact and you will be notified once the property is available.



Newly Renovated One Bedroom, One Bathroom house in Downtown New Hope. Perfect house for a bachelor. New modern design with a renovated kitchen and bathroom, heated bathroom floors, and tank-less hot water heater. Two new ductless mini-split AC units provide plenty of heating and cooling while being 5x more efficient than a central AC.

No Pets Allowed



