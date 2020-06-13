Apartment List
85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mulga, AL

Finding an apartment in Mulga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Results within 1 mile of Mulga

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
Results within 5 miles of Mulga

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
904 Longview Circle
904 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,075
1560 sqft
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
131 Center Ave NW
131 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
950 sqft
Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1825 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
937 8th Street
937 8th Street, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
917 Heflin Avenue West
917 Heflin Avenue West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1104 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4958 Valleyview Terrace
4958 Valleyview Terrace, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
230 Poplar Springs Drive
230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mulga, AL

Finding an apartment in Mulga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

