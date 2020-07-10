/
apartments with washer dryer
24 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL with washer-dryer
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
217 Coral Court
217 Coral Court, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Madison City - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out. Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. Community Playground. 3D TOUR: https://my.matterport.
1409 Liberty Drive - 0
1409 Liberty Drive, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
Madison City School District 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo! Very unique upgrades throughout! TVs in kitchen & living room + TV built into the shower! Located in the heart of Madison. HOA includes club house, pool, & common grounds.
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Addison Park Apts
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$819
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1249 sqft
Great location, close to I-565, Huntsville International Airport, and Marshall Space Flight Center. Apartments feature washer/dryers, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded lighting. Community offers 24-hour fitness center and sauna, tennis courts, and a playground.
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
$
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
126 Mystic Way
126 Mystic Way, Madison County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2419 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Madison 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2419 Sq. ft. - Property Id: 97155 This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has it all.
27572 CARRINGTON COURT
27572 Carrington Court, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful custom home built in June 2017 on 0.38 acres with a beautiful view of open fields and an occasional herd of deer! 3 bedrooms, split plan, huge master bedroom with double vanity sinks and full tile walk-in shower.
Lake Forest
16 Cypress Point Drive
16 Cypress Point Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2392 sqft
Move-In Ready by August 1st! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the desired Lake Forest Subdivison. Home features hardwood floors throughout, except in bedrooms. Bedrooms have carpet. Formal dining with wainscoting.
Research Station
335 Research Station Blvd SW
335 Research Station Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 335 Research Station Blvd SW - Property Id: 50925 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2010. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded Flooring in 2017. Washer/Dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Downtown Huntsville
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1225 sqft
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
The Grove on Governor's
3009 Vanderbilt Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast
1422 Humes Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom Apt with 1.5 Bath with Loft UTILITIES INCLUDED Vinyl Plank Flooring High Ceilings Large Bedroom Separate Utility Room Washer and Dryer Large Closet Contact us to schedule a showing.
Ashtynn Manor
2666 Ashtynn Place
2666 Ashtynn Place Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1856 sqft
Three Bedroom Two Bath Available after August 1st Two car garage Open floor plan Island kitchen Solid surface countertops Separate utility room Large closets Washer and Dryer INCLUDED - no warranty Contact us to schedule a showing.
2709 HASTINGS ROAD
2709 Hastings Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, features eat-in bar in kitchen with granite and lots of cabinets, dining room with built-in china cabinet, living room with gas log fireplace, laundry/computer room with laminate floor.
4801 Padgett Drive
4801 Padgett Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bath New Flooring Fresh Paint inside and out Large fenced yard Carport Corner Lot Near A&M Central HVAC New stack washer and dryer coming Contact us to schedule a showing.
