Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

809 9th Street NE - Tri-level home near JSU with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, some fresh paint and some new flooring. Main level has formal living/dining combo with fireplace. Large kitchen/breakfast/den combo with range and dishwasher. Also has a small double garage and utility room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 separate vanity areas with common tub. Lower level has 2 large bonus rooms with closets it also has 1 bath and separate entrance. Circle driveway with plenty of parking space, deck and patio area and electric central heat and air. Pets negotiable with reference. No Section 8. No college students. No Group Share.



(RLNE3198476)