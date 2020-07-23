Apartment List
/
AL
/
hueytown
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hueytown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
132 Crystal Avenue
132 Crystal Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous home on a gorgeous lot! This home boasts a great bay window in the living area, beautiful hard wood floors, extra counter space in the kitchen and a huge backyard!
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,057
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5131 Windsor Parc Drive
5131 Windsor Parc Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1947 sqft
STOP LOOKING, you have found your HOME! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has everything you need. New Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel faucets, new dishwasher, and new oven.
Results within 10 miles of Hueytown
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
53 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
West Homewood
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
26 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
8 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Iris
1300 BEACON PKWY
1300 Beacon Parkway East, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Hueytown, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hueytown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Hueytown 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHueytown 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHueytown Apartments with Balconies
Hueytown Apartments with GaragesHueytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHueytown Apartments with Parking
Hueytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsHueytown Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, AL
Irondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALNorthport, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus