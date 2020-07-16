Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Center Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
8 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Results within 5 miles of Center Point
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
22 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
840 86th Plaza S
840 86th Pl S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1565 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home available now in South East Lake . This home has just been freshly painted, equipped with all appliances and features a 1 car garage with additional parking. The homes has space galore.
Results within 10 miles of Center Point
1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
41 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$994
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
8 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$777
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
1 of 14

Last updated April 23 at 12:21 AM
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2416 1st Ave N Apt 9
2416 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
1240 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Center Point, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Center Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

