All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 1209 Somerest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, AL
/
1209 Somerest Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1209 Somerest Dr

1209 Somerest Drive · (256) 286-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL 35611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 Somerest Dr · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive!
This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, eat-in kitchen, den, living-room, all electric, washer /dryer connection, fenced in yard, and a covered carport. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are not being considered at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-286-4197

(RLNE5896698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Somerest Dr have any available units?
1209 Somerest Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 Somerest Dr have?
Some of 1209 Somerest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Somerest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Somerest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Somerest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Somerest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Somerest Dr offers parking.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Somerest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr have a pool?
No, 1209 Somerest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 Somerest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Somerest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Somerest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Somerest Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1209 Somerest Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens 3 BedroomsAthens Apartments with Garages
Athens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAthens Apartments with Parking
Athens Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALMadison, ALShelbyville, TN
Cullman, ALFlorence, ALTuscumbia, AL
Harvest, ALDecatur, ALPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity