Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym carpet

2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE -

Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot. A bedroom on the main level, three bedrooms up plus two bonus rooms that could serve as a office/workout room and a 5th bedroom if you like. A large leisure room offers a brick FP w/gas logs, vaulted rustic style ceilings and walls plus a beautiful brick floor for starters. There is a large living room and seperate dining room. The kitchen has lots of storage and work space with a bay window to enjoy privacy and nature view. Plantation style custom window treatments, crown molding, wonderful storage, laundry room, brick, tile and carpet flooring with some new carpet, new paint inside, a double garage plus extra parking, new sidewalk, and brick patio. The 5th bedroom or bonus room has a seperate stair case making it ideal for the extended family need.



(RLNE2943443)