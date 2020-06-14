Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alabaster renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
14 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Results within 1 mile of Alabaster
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
Results within 5 miles of Alabaster

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
652 The Heights Lane
652 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1307 sqft
You will love this New Build! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse gives you an open concept, and a modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. A master bedroom with its own ensuite and a walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
680 The Heights Lane
680 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
Relax and enjoy this Charming Townhome located in Townside Square in Calera This home features a generous amount of space waiting on you to call home. The home has 3 bdrm 2.5 bath, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Connections.
Results within 10 miles of Alabaster
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$883
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1108 Chapel Creek Road
1108 Chapel Creek Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Condo for rent in Hoover - This is a great condo in the Patton Creek Condominiums of Hoover.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5131 Windsor Parc Drive
5131 Windsor Parc Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1947 sqft
STOP LOOKING, you have found your HOME! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has everything you need. New Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel faucets, new dishwasher, and new oven.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Alabaster, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alabaster renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

