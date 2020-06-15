All apartments in Knik-Fairview
1841 S Carr Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1841 S Carr Street

1841 Carr Street · (907) 562-0291
Location

1841 Carr Street, Knik-Fairview, AK 99654

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1841 S Carr Street · Avail. Jul 14

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2476 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1841 S Carr Street Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Wasilla Home! - New 3 bedroom home in Wasilla on an acre with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1752 sq. ft. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets allowed on approval. Tenant pays all utilities - call for utility averages.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5780910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 S Carr Street have any available units?
1841 S Carr Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1841 S Carr Street have?
Some of 1841 S Carr Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 S Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
1841 S Carr Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 S Carr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 S Carr Street is pet friendly.
Does 1841 S Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 1841 S Carr Street does offer parking.
Does 1841 S Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 S Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 S Carr Street have a pool?
No, 1841 S Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 1841 S Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 1841 S Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 S Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 S Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 S Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 S Carr Street does not have units with air conditioning.
