Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1841 S Carr Street Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Wasilla Home! - New 3 bedroom home in Wasilla on an acre with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1752 sq. ft. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets allowed on approval. Tenant pays all utilities - call for utility averages.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5780910)