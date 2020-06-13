Apartment List
/
AK
/
fairbanks
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairbanks, AK

Finding an apartment in Fairbanks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
632 sqft
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Fairbanks

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
City Guide for Fairbanks, AK

The largest city in Alaska’s interior region, Fairbanks became popular during the gold rush and has managed to maintain its cool (pun intended) reputation ever since. A valley surrounded by large hills, nature envelopes you here. Fairbanks is an ideal spot to enjoy arts and culture. The economy here has remained steady and the cost of living is lower than many other parts of Alaska, meaning your search for a cheap apartment rental in Fairbanks is easy-peasy. We’re pretty sure we can find you ...

Just like the awe-inspiring Northern Lights, the affordable apartments in Fairbanks are quite mesmerizing. From studios to two-bedroom furnished apartments, Fairbanks has a lot to offer to the eager renter. Whether you prefer to rent from an individual owner (word is, some offer $50 off the rent if it’s paid early!) or a standard apartment rental property, there’s something for everyone.

So just what will an apartment in Fairbanks cost ya? Single-bedroom apartments range between $850 and $1100 while two-bedroom apartments ranging from $900 to $1200. Studios can be found throughout the city for about $895 a month, as well. Luxury apartments, such as Sophie Plaza, will cost a bit more in rent (one bedrooms usually go for around $925 a month) due to features like a housekeeper (so fancy!), heated garage, and so on.

If you’re looking to move in with the clothes on your back, furnished apartments will cost you a bit more (Willow Woods offers furnished one-bedrooms for $1050). Commitment-phobe? Short-term leases (as short as a single month, in some cases) are available in communities like Jillian Square and are completely furnished. Just like most cities, you can find some gems for much less, such as a two-bedroom apartment for $770 that includes an in unit washer and dryer and wifi). Shop around a while to make sure you get the best deal.

The best part of renting in Fairbanks is that most utilities are included, but the tenant typically pays electricity. Tip: If heat is included, take it. To say it’s cold here is an understatement. Also, don’t make the big move with your pet without checking out the pet policy.

Life in Alaska is a bit different than other parts of the nation. You can spend your weekends in the hot springs, bellying up to the ice bar (an actual bar made of ice) or learning the fascinating Olympic sport of curling. You’re one step closer to your unique new life and your new apartment in Fairbanks, so take a look, click around and let us help you find your dream apartment rental. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairbanks, AK

Finding an apartment in Fairbanks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fairbanks 3 BedroomsFairbanks Apartments with GarageFairbanks Apartments with Parking
Fairbanks Apartments with Washer-DryerFairbanks Cheap Places
Fairbanks Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairbanks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Badger, AKCollege, AK
North Pole, AK