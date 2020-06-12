/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College, AK
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
2252 Yankovich Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 SANDPIPER DRIVE
573 Sandpiper Drive, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Winter Special $500 off first month rent All utilities are included. This lower unit is located North of Fairbanks in a quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath has new carpet and flooring.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of College
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!
Results within 5 miles of College
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Minnie Street Inn
309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
1220 23rd Ave.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Results within 10 miles of College
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Ester Drive
370 Ester Drive, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
370 Ester Drive - Close to the University! Beautiful refurbished 2,028 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home just outside of town. Property includes a 1,624 square foot shop with a half bath. Storage space and room for hobbies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
468 Jeannette Way
468 Jeannette Way, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Huge kitchen with Dewils cabinets with custom touches! Granite counters and backsplash, 2 1/2 ovens, and instant hot water dispenser top off this chef kitchen! Kitchen flows nicely into a huge dining room and huge living room with
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!