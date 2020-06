Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located in Pinedale, this town home is set in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the high school and PAC! Four spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, included washer and dryer, large family room, and over 1700 square feet! Neutral paint and flooring to go with any style! Tenant pays utilities, pets negotiable.