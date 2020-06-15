3525 Buchanan Way

Amenities

This adorable home on Marland Heights is just steps from the Marland Heights Park. It offers a comfortable living room,formal dining room and an eat- in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and sun room! Updates on the inside of home are coming please call office for more information or email us at: weirtonrentalhomes@gmail.com

Deposit: $895.00

Please read the following rental requirements: - There will be a $35.00 Fee per person for the processing of a background check. Non-Refundable. - Must show proof of income (30% of your gross incomes is required.) -Proof of Identification (Drives License or Photo I.D) -Must have full deposit and 1st months rent, Due at Lease signing. -One year lease required. Must provide office with: -3 Months of utility bills -6 Months of pay stubs Pets are allowed - Two per household- with a $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet deposit due when signing the lease and $35 per pet added onto your monthly rent. You may contact our office from 9 am-3 pm Monday thru Friday--304-748-7386 OR send us an e-mail weirtonrentalhomes@gmail.com and we will gladly set up an appointment for you to view this home.



