Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3525 Buchanan Way

3525 Buchanan Way · (304) 723-7386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 Buchanan Way, Weirton, WV 26062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

This adorable home on Marland Heights is just steps from the Marland Heights Park. It offers a comfortable living room,formal dining room and an eat- in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and sun room! Updates on the inside of home are coming please call office for more information or email us at: weirtonrentalhomes@gmail.com
A/C
Deposit: $895.00
Our requirements:

Please read the following rental requirements: - There will be a $35.00 Fee per person for the processing of a background check. Non-Refundable. - Must show proof of income (30% of your gross incomes is required.) -Proof of Identification (Drives License or Photo I.D) -Must have full deposit and 1st months rent, Due at Lease signing. -One year lease required. Must provide office with: -3 Months of utility bills -6 Months of pay stubs Pets are allowed - Two per household- with a $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet deposit due when signing the lease and $35 per pet added onto your monthly rent. You may contact our office from 9 am-3 pm Monday thru Friday--304-748-7386 OR send us an e-mail weirtonrentalhomes@gmail.com and we will gladly set up an appointment for you to view this home.

(RLNE5681966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

