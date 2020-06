Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

138 Front Street Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom single family home located on Marland Heights. 1 Full bath, Full basement



Regarding pets:

We do allow pets. There is an additional $250.00 non-refundable pet fee.

Plus an additional $35.00 per pet added to the monthly rent payment. If you

DO NOT disclose you have pets we will back date the amount owed from the

Beginning of the lease.

Please read the following rental requirements:

- There will be a $35.00 Fee per person for the processing of a background

Check. Non-Refundable. Must be paid by Money Order or Cash only.

- Must show proof of income and have been employed for at least a year

Steady (30% of your gross incomes is required.) Must have copies

-Proof of Identification (Drives License or Photo I.D)

-Must have full deposit and 1st month’s rent, due at Lease signing.

-One year lease required

OFFICE WILL NEED TO SEE 3 MONTHS OF UTILITY BILLS AND SIX MONTHS OF PAY STUBS



