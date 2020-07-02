All apartments in St. Albans
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706

2706 Forrestal Avenue · (304) 315-4456
Location

2706 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Saint Albans. Freashly shampooed carpet, vinyl kitchen flooring and freshly painted. Features has a nice covered front porch with storm doors and smalll storage shed in back yard. Flat yard. Apartment is very nice and extremely clean. Gas heating and hot water. Off street private driveway parking. Tenant is responsible for utilities electric, gas, water, sewer an trash, Some pets are acceptable with additional pet security deposit of $250 and additional monthly rent of $25/month. No smoking. Please call or text for additional information and to schedule a showing.

Please visit our website to see the listing and watch video to

YouTube link below with video tour. https://smyerpropertiesllc1.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Updated shingle roof, gutters, vinyl siding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have any available units?
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have?
Some of 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 offers parking.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have a pool?
No, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have accessible units?
No, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706 does not have units with air conditioning.

