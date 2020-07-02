2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Saint Albans. Freashly shampooed carpet, vinyl kitchen flooring and freshly painted. Features has a nice covered front porch with storm doors and smalll storage shed in back yard. Flat yard. Apartment is very nice and extremely clean. Gas heating and hot water. Off street private driveway parking. Tenant is responsible for utilities electric, gas, water, sewer an trash, Some pets are acceptable with additional pet security deposit of $250 and additional monthly rent of $25/month. No smoking. Please call or text for additional information and to schedule a showing.



Updated shingle roof, gutters, vinyl siding.