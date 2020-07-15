/
/
st albans
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
18 Apartments for rent in St. Albans, WV📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2370 Adams Avenue
2370 Adams Avenue, St. Albans, WV
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home in St. Albans - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906988)
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2706 Forrestal Avenue - 2706
2706 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Saint Albans. Freashly shampooed carpet, vinyl kitchen flooring and freshly painted. Features has a nice covered front porch with storm doors and smalll storage shed in back yard. Flat yard.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1400 Highland Drive - 606
1400 Highland Drive, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Live the Highland life! 2 bedroom 1 bath, with a very spacious layout for an apartment. Coded entry into each building & gated complex with pool included!
Results within 5 miles of St. Albans
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$834
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Moore Avenue Apartment B
1312 Moore Avenue, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
1300 sqft
Dunbar Two Bedroom Townhome - Two Bedroom One Bath Townhome close to transit, restaurants, entertainment, and quick interstate access. Home features wood flooring throughout. Large bedrooms and kitchen area.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
Results within 10 miles of St. Albans
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1621 Kenwood Road
1621 Kenwood Road, Kanawha County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Rural setting, but very close to downtown Charleston and Southridge shopping/entertainment as well as interstate (less than 15 mins away for each). Cozy home on a dead end, quiet road. Newly renovated with new appliances, HVAC, and windows.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
818 1/2 Orchard Street
818 1/2 Orchard St, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Above Garage Apartment in Charleston - Above garage apartment located in Charleston. Apartment is within walking distance to shopping, banking, and transit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5755176)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
818 Orchard Street
818 Orchard Street, Charleston, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5472200)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
116 Glenwood Avenue
116 Glenwood Avenue, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$400
Effeciency Apartment in Downtown Charleston - Efficiency apartment located in downtown Charleston. New flooring. Within walking distance of all amenities. Close to the boulevard. No pets. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4896915)
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
615 Grant Avenue
615 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
615 Grant Avenue Available 07/22/20 Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
223 4th Ave
223 4th Avenue Southwest, South Charleston, WV
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 223 4th Ave in South Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
625 Grant Street
625 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Charleston home with fenced in yard. Home is close to all amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
68 Shannon Drive
68 Shannon Drive, Teays Valley, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 68 Shannon Drive in Teays Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Heritage Place
127 Heritage Place, Teays Valley, WV
2 Bedrooms
$825
936 sqft
Make the move to a townhouse rental with a pool to keep you cool this Summer! Conveniently located in a friendly Scott Depot neighborhood cul-de-sac, with easy access to I-64, fast food, shopping, and a great school system, this 2 story end unit
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
10 Vine Street
10 Vine Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
102 Hunt Ave
102 Hunt Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Single family house with basement. All electric, 2 BR 1 bath. Spacious, newer heat pump system. Laundry hookups. Small fenced yard. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays trash pickup. HUD accepted.Pets accepted with $350 fee. Please go to www.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Albans from include Dunbar, South Charleston, Huntington, and Charleston.