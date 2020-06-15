1200 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price Reduced !!! 2 Bedroom house with a Bonus Room - Character and charm are what you will find in this 2 bedroom + bonus room, 1 bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Parkersburg. This home features hardwood floor throughout, living room with sunroom, a decorative fireplace, kitchen with brand new appliances, dining room, and back deck area. The upstairs has a large master bedroom with a decorative fireplace, a second bedroom with hardwood floors, a full bathroom and an additional bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom. There's a full basement with brand new heat and air system and so much more!!! This home is pet-friendly upon approval of pets with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. Call today to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5328429)