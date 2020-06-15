All apartments in Parkersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1200 17th Street

1200 17th Street · (304) 424-6811
Location

1200 17th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 17th Street · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price Reduced !!! 2 Bedroom house with a Bonus Room - Character and charm are what you will find in this 2 bedroom + bonus room, 1 bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Parkersburg. This home features hardwood floor throughout, living room with sunroom, a decorative fireplace, kitchen with brand new appliances, dining room, and back deck area. The upstairs has a large master bedroom with a decorative fireplace, a second bedroom with hardwood floors, a full bathroom and an additional bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom. There's a full basement with brand new heat and air system and so much more!!! This home is pet-friendly upon approval of pets with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. Call today to schedule an appointment.

Michelle Leasure, Licensed Salesperson
Joseph F. Griffin, Broker

(RLNE5328429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

