787 Willey Street

House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street. The house features: covered front porch, large living room with new windows, newer kitchen with dishwasher, half bathroom downstairs, and one large bedroom off of kitchen. Upstairs features: 4 nice sized bedrooms with great closet space and a full bathroom. Two parking spots included with property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5346199)