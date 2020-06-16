All apartments in Morgantown
Find more places like 787 Willey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morgantown, WV
/
787 Willey Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

787 Willey Street

787 North Willey Street · (304) 296-7930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morgantown
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Downtown Morgantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 787 Willey Street · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street. The house features: covered front porch, large living room with new windows, newer kitchen with dishwasher, half bathroom downstairs, and one large bedroom off of kitchen. Upstairs features: 4 nice sized bedrooms with great closet space and a full bathroom. Two parking spots included with property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5346199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Willey Street have any available units?
787 Willey Street has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 787 Willey Street have?
Some of 787 Willey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 Willey Street currently offering any rent specials?
787 Willey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Willey Street pet-friendly?
No, 787 Willey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgantown.
Does 787 Willey Street offer parking?
Yes, 787 Willey Street does offer parking.
Does 787 Willey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 Willey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Willey Street have a pool?
No, 787 Willey Street does not have a pool.
Does 787 Willey Street have accessible units?
No, 787 Willey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Willey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 Willey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 787 Willey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 Willey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 787 Willey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Similar Pages

Morgantown 2 BedroomsMorgantown Apartments with Parking
Morgantown Apartments with Washer-DryerMorgantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Morgantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PA
Glassport, PAWestover, WVCheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suncrest

Apartments Near Colleges

West Virginia UniversityChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity