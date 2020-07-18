717 Powell Avenue F

Amenities

2 Bedroom House with Large Porch - Sabraton Area- Available Now - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Sabraton area features large deck on front side and back side of property with plenty of privacy. The property has a nice sized living room, bathroom with a provided washer and dryer, 2 bigger bedrooms, and parking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash). One pet considered with refundable pet deposit, pet screening, and $30 monthly pet fee.



(RLNE5913412)