All apartments in Morgantown
Find more places like 717 Powell Avenue F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morgantown, WV
/
717 Powell Avenue F
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

717 Powell Avenue F

717 Powell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Morgantown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

717 Powell Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505
Sabraton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom House with Large Porch - Sabraton Area- Available Now - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Sabraton area features large deck on front side and back side of property with plenty of privacy. The property has a nice sized living room, bathroom with a provided washer and dryer, 2 bigger bedrooms, and parking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash). One pet considered with refundable pet deposit, pet screening, and $30 monthly pet fee.

(RLNE5913412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Powell Avenue F have any available units?
717 Powell Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morgantown, WV.
What amenities does 717 Powell Avenue F have?
Some of 717 Powell Avenue F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Powell Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
717 Powell Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Powell Avenue F pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Powell Avenue F is pet friendly.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 717 Powell Avenue F offers parking.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Powell Avenue F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F have a pool?
No, 717 Powell Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 717 Powell Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Powell Avenue F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Powell Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Powell Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Similar Pages

Morgantown 2 BedroomsMorgantown 3 Bedrooms
Morgantown Apartments with BalconiesMorgantown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Morgantown Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PA
Canonsburg, PABridgeville, PAGreensburg, PACheat Lake, WVCastle Shannon, PABrentwood, PA
Clarksburg, WVWestover, WVMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PAWashington, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suncrest

Apartments Near Colleges

West Virginia UniversityChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County