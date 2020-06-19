All apartments in Morgantown
Find more places like 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morgantown, WV
/
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA

3406 Collins Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Morgantown
See all
Suncrest
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3406 Collins Ferry Road, Morgantown, WV 26505
Suncrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 BR/1 BA Available 04/01/21 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177206

Spacious (~900 sq. ft.) two BR unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $840 for a 12-month lease. All units have washer/dryer and new higher efficiency HVAC units in the last year or two. For more information, call 804.840.3700.

Conveniently located near WVU Hospitals, WVU School of Medicine, WVU Health Sciences
Center, WVU Physician Office Center, WVU Law School, WVU Engineering School, WVU
Creative Arts Center, Mountaineer Field, WVU Coliseum, NIOSH, WVU Evansdale Campus,
Morgantown Energy Technology Center
- Generous off street parking
- Small pets allowed
- WVU students welcome, off campus housing

Amenities:
- Quiet, Professional living environment
- Electric heat and central air conditioning
- Carpet/Hardwood Floors
- Self cleaning range
- Frost free refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Washer/Dryer
- Trash collection included
- Flat neighborhood for easy walking and biking
- Mountainline Bus line pick up one block
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177206
Property Id 177206

(RLNE5654785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have any available units?
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morgantown, WV.
What amenities does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have?
Some of 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA currently offering any rent specials?
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA is pet friendly.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA offer parking?
Yes, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA does offer parking.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have a pool?
No, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA does not have a pool.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have accessible units?
No, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Similar Pages

Morgantown 2 BedroomsMorgantown Apartments with Parking
Morgantown Apartments with Washer-DryerMorgantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Morgantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PA
Glassport, PAWestover, WVCheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suncrest

Apartments Near Colleges

West Virginia UniversityChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County