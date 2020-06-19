3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 2 BR/1 BA

Amenities
Unit 2 BR/1 BA Available 04/01/21 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177206
Spacious (~900 sq. ft.) two BR unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $840 for a 12-month lease. All units have washer/dryer and new higher efficiency HVAC units in the last year or two. For more information, call 804.840.3700.
Conveniently located near WVU Hospitals, WVU School of Medicine, WVU Health Sciences
Center, WVU Physician Office Center, WVU Law School, WVU Engineering School, WVU
Creative Arts Center, Mountaineer Field, WVU Coliseum, NIOSH, WVU Evansdale Campus,
Morgantown Energy Technology Center
- Generous off street parking
- Small pets allowed
- WVU students welcome, off campus housing
Amenities:
- Quiet, Professional living environment
- Electric heat and central air conditioning
- Carpet/Hardwood Floors
- Self cleaning range
- Frost free refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Washer/Dryer
- Trash collection included
- Flat neighborhood for easy walking and biking
- Mountainline Bus line pick up one block
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177206
Property Id 177206
(RLNE5654785)