Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed/2 bath house near Brookhaven - Available August 3 - This spacious 3 bed/2 bath house is located at Summers Ridge, near the Brookhaven area. Complete with a 2-stall garage, this house offers ample storage space in the basement, comes with a washer and dryer, and has a deck off of the kitchen. This home has a gas range and gas heat! Tenants are responsible for all utilities and garbage. No pets are permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913968)