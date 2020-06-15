1530 3rd Ave Apt 1

Amenities
1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648
This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value. This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher, above the range microwave, double door refrigerator, and a glass flat top range. The flooring in the living room is bamboo, the bedrooms have a 42 oz. plush carpet, and the bath floor and shower walls are ceramic tile. This unit is all electric, no gas, so you would only be responsible for electric, water, and cable and internet. It is also equipped with a high-end stackable washer and dryer.
The Robert C. Byrd Science Building is two blocks away, is close to St. Mary's Hospital, and Cabell Huntington Hospital. This unit is within walking distance to Pullman Square, downtown, many shops and restaurants, not to mention MU Campus. Call Tony @ (304) 300-8669
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236648
No Pets Allowed
