1530 3rd Ave Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648



This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value. This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher, above the range microwave, double door refrigerator, and a glass flat top range. The flooring in the living room is bamboo, the bedrooms have a 42 oz. plush carpet, and the bath floor and shower walls are ceramic tile. This unit is all electric, no gas, so you would only be responsible for electric, water, and cable and internet. It is also equipped with a high-end stackable washer and dryer.

The Robert C. Byrd Science Building is two blocks away, is close to St. Mary's Hospital, and Cabell Huntington Hospital. This unit is within walking distance to Pullman Square, downtown, many shops and restaurants, not to mention MU Campus. Call Tony @ (304) 300-8669

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236648

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614150)