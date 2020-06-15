All apartments in Huntington
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1

1530 3rd Avenue · (304) 638-3848
Location

1530 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648

This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value. This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a dishwasher, above the range microwave, double door refrigerator, and a glass flat top range. The flooring in the living room is bamboo, the bedrooms have a 42 oz. plush carpet, and the bath floor and shower walls are ceramic tile. This unit is all electric, no gas, so you would only be responsible for electric, water, and cable and internet. It is also equipped with a high-end stackable washer and dryer.
The Robert C. Byrd Science Building is two blocks away, is close to St. Mary's Hospital, and Cabell Huntington Hospital. This unit is within walking distance to Pullman Square, downtown, many shops and restaurants, not to mention MU Campus. Call Tony @ (304) 300-8669
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 3rd Ave Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
