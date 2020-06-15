1018 8th Street

Amenities
Available 06/20/20 Affordable apartment close to Ritter Park! - Property Id: 72269
Near Ritter Park, Newly Remodeled Living Room/Bedroom Efficiency Apartment, Full Size Furnished Kitchen, Full Size Bath, Off Street Parking, Locked Mailboxes CALL ME: for details! 304-208-5597 BECKETT or 304-633-5462 JINA
The tenant pays for electric! We pay for water/sewage, trash, and lawn service.
All units also have a continuous hot water system. No Pets, Not Set Up for HUD
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72269
Property Id 72269
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833204)