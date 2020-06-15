All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 1018 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, WV
/
1018 8th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1018 8th Street

1018 8th Street · (304) 633-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1018 8th Street, Huntington, WV 25701
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $500 · Avail. Jun 20

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/20/20 Affordable apartment close to Ritter Park! - Property Id: 72269

Near Ritter Park, Newly Remodeled Living Room/Bedroom Efficiency Apartment, Full Size Furnished Kitchen, Full Size Bath, Off Street Parking, Locked Mailboxes CALL ME: for details! 304-208-5597 BECKETT or 304-633-5462 JINA
The tenant pays for electric! We pay for water/sewage, trash, and lawn service.
All units also have a continuous hot water system. No Pets, Not Set Up for HUD
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72269
Property Id 72269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 8th Street have any available units?
1018 8th Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1018 8th Street have?
Some of 1018 8th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1018 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1018 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 1018 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1018 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 1018 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1018 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1018 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1018 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1018 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 3 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Parking
Huntington Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dunbar, WVSouth Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity