1018 8th Street

Available 06/20/20 Affordable apartment close to Ritter Park!



Near Ritter Park, Newly Remodeled Living Room/Bedroom Efficiency Apartment, Full Size Furnished Kitchen, Full Size Bath, Off Street Parking, Locked Mailboxes CALL ME: for details! 304-208-5597 BECKETT or 304-633-5462 JINA

The tenant pays for electric! We pay for water/sewage, trash, and lawn service.

All units also have a continuous hot water system. No Pets, Not Set Up for HUD

No Pets Allowed



