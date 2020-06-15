All apartments in West Salem
Find more places like 116 Tilson St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Salem, WI
/
116 Tilson St E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

116 Tilson St E

116 East Tilson Street · (612) 325-9132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 East Tilson Street, West Salem, WI 54669

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687

Brand New
-two bedrooms w closets
-One block from the schools
-minutes from the lake and grocery
-play park one block away
-safe, clean, quiet
-lots of natural light
-off street parking
-street level entrance
-on site laundry on same level
-large storage locker included on site and on same level
-sewer, water and trash included
-air conditioned
-15 door kitchen storage
-Amish built cabinets
-kitchen crown moulding
-mission style trim
-brand new appliances
-2 linen/cleaning closets
-modern bathroom
-Amish bathroom cabinet w pop outs
-large bathtub/shower
-open layout/concept feel
-range, microwave, fridge included
-large kitchen island with outlets
-modern lighting
-solid core doors
-USB outlets
-large recessed windows
-casement/crank double pane
-recessed lighting
-closet organizers
-soft close cabinet hardware

$850 / month
$850 deposit
One year rental agreements
You are responsible for Electric, internet and cable.
No Smokers
No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122687
Property Id 122687

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Tilson St E have any available units?
116 Tilson St E has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Tilson St E have?
Some of 116 Tilson St E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Tilson St E currently offering any rent specials?
116 Tilson St E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Tilson St E pet-friendly?
No, 116 Tilson St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Salem.
Does 116 Tilson St E offer parking?
Yes, 116 Tilson St E does offer parking.
Does 116 Tilson St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Tilson St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Tilson St E have a pool?
No, 116 Tilson St E does not have a pool.
Does 116 Tilson St E have accessible units?
No, 116 Tilson St E does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Tilson St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Tilson St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Tilson St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Tilson St E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 Tilson St E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

La Crosse, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Viterbo UniversityWestern Technical College
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity