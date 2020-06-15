116 Tilson St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access new construction

2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687



Brand New

-two bedrooms w closets

-One block from the schools

-minutes from the lake and grocery

-play park one block away

-safe, clean, quiet

-lots of natural light

-off street parking

-street level entrance

-on site laundry on same level

-large storage locker included on site and on same level

-sewer, water and trash included

-air conditioned

-15 door kitchen storage

-Amish built cabinets

-kitchen crown moulding

-mission style trim

-brand new appliances

-2 linen/cleaning closets

-modern bathroom

-Amish bathroom cabinet w pop outs

-large bathtub/shower

-open layout/concept feel

-range, microwave, fridge included

-large kitchen island with outlets

-modern lighting

-solid core doors

-USB outlets

-large recessed windows

-casement/crank double pane

-recessed lighting

-closet organizers

-soft close cabinet hardware



$850 / month

$850 deposit

One year rental agreements

You are responsible for Electric, internet and cable.

No Smokers

No Pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122687

(RLNE5800711)