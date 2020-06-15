116 Tilson St E

Amenities
2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687
Brand New
-two bedrooms w closets
-One block from the schools
-minutes from the lake and grocery
-play park one block away
-safe, clean, quiet
-lots of natural light
-off street parking
-street level entrance
-on site laundry on same level
-large storage locker included on site and on same level
-sewer, water and trash included
-air conditioned
-15 door kitchen storage
-Amish built cabinets
-kitchen crown moulding
-mission style trim
-brand new appliances
-2 linen/cleaning closets
-modern bathroom
-Amish bathroom cabinet w pop outs
-large bathtub/shower
-open layout/concept feel
-range, microwave, fridge included
-large kitchen island with outlets
-modern lighting
-solid core doors
-USB outlets
-large recessed windows
-casement/crank double pane
-recessed lighting
-closet organizers
-soft close cabinet hardware
$850 / month
$850 deposit
One year rental agreements
You are responsible for Electric, internet and cable.
No Smokers
No Pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122687
Property Id 122687
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5800711)