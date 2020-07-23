/
La Crosse County
Last updated July 23 2020
8 Apartments for rent in La Crosse County, WI
Washburn on the Park
801 Main St, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of downtown with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Community patio, fitness center and party room.
Roosevelt School
1307 Hayes Street, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$752
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
908 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Roosevelt School in La Crosse. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gund Brewery Lofts
2130 South Ave, La Crosse, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$901
833 sqft
The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse,
1126 4th Street South
1126 4th Street South, La Crosse, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom 1 bath, 1 car garage - Close to Viterbo! BIg back yard, off street parking. Call Brian @ 608-792-8451 for showing. Will rent for school year August to June. (RLNE5977195)
116 Tilson St E
116 East Tilson Street, West Salem, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687 Brand New -two bedrooms w closets -One block from the schools -minutes from the lake and grocery -play park one block away -safe, clean, quiet -lots of natural light -off street
1419 Avon St.
1419 Avon Street, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$620
1419 Avon St.
623 Victoria Ln
623 Victoria Lane, Onalaska, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Newer ranch style townhome! 3 bedroom 2 bath, with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen, dining, living room, Master bedroom and bath, laundry room all on one level!! Downstairs family room, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath, plus large storage room.
1534 Liberty St.
1534 Liberty Street, La Crosse, WI
3 Bedrooms
$815
UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage.
