14 Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waukesha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$845
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.

1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
Results within 5 miles of Waukesha
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Waukesha
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.

1 Unit Available
357 SWITCH GRASS CT
357 Switch Grass Court, Hartland, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4685 sqft
357 switch grass ct - Property Id: 285128 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285128 Property Id 285128 (RLNE5798634)

New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Waukesha, WI

You know those old postcards you see with quaint towns on them, maybe some waterfalls or nature in the background? Or those movies that show tree-lined streets? You say to yourself, this can’t be real. Oh, but it is. Welcome to Waukesha.

The idea of living in Wisconsin may conjure up ideas of an abundance of dairy and cheese, Packers fans and cold winters. While those things do exist here, so do many other fantastic happenings. There is also the beer and the Brewers (Milwaukee is only about 30 minutes away).

Seriously, though this city has been ranked 50th as one of the best places to live and it was once thought to have healing waters. While that rumor is no longer a factor in Waukesha’s appeal (or is it...), residents still love living here for the quality of life.

What are you waiting for? Let’s explore Waukesha! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waukesha, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waukesha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

