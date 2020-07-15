/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated February 14 at 03:21 PM
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Waukesha
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated March 22 at 04:48 PM
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Waukesha
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$753
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$939
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$969
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,162
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Choose Brookfield Reserve this summer and live the good life! Now offering $250 off on studios/1 bedrooms, $1,000 on C3 2 bedrooms and $500 when you move in July, with a 72 hour application! Apply by 7/15!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
Similar Pages
Waukesha 2 BedroomsWaukesha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaukesha Accessible ApartmentsWaukesha Apartments with Balconies
Waukesha Apartments with GaragesWaukesha Apartments with GymsWaukesha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaukesha Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, IL