2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, WI
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Prairie
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
875 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
115 W. Windsor
115 West Windsor Avenue, Cottage Grove, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
. ~ Available June 15, 2020 ~ Second Floor Garden style apartment w/ 2 BDRM, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage, Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Central Air, Yard, Balcony & Pets OK. Tenants pay all utilities. .
Results within 10 miles of Sun Prairie
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified
Last updated June 5 at 04:36am
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Camden Rd 1
4805 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597 Available August 1st, 2020. Photos to come. Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Division Street
137 Division Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
*** Available for June and July at $1200/month. Available August 1st for $1975/month. **Beautiful 2 bedroom home with an additional two rooms in finished attic. Lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson East
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eken Park
1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4916 Camden Road - B
4916 Camden Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
East side apartment: 2 bedroom & 1 bath . First floor with private entrance. Recently remodeled fourplex on the east side has an apartment available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
5804 Anthony Place, 6
5804 Anthony Place, Monona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$879
845 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom unit with hardwood as well as wood laminate floors, larger kitchen and its own gas furnace and hot water heater. Built-n book shelves, personal chute for laundry. Tenant may use window air conditioner(s).
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Tenney-Lapham
1 Unit Available
645 East Dayton Street
645 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
1st Floor Unit, on Dayton Street in a historic home and district. Spacious layout with open concept kitchen into living room. Living room with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and bathroom with tub.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
Nichols Station
311 North Hancock Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Located at 311 N. Hancock Street, Nichols Station is located directly across the street from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Tenney-Lapham
1 Unit Available
838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper
838 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
750 sqft
2nd floor of small house in great downtown east location - 1 block from James Madison Park/Lake Mendota! Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, fridge, stove, disposal. Built-in AC, bath with shower, no tub. Tenant pays electric utility only.
