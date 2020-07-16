All apartments in Stevens Point
2724 Stanley Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

2724 Stanley Street

2724 Stanley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2724 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE for rent. No one above you or connected to you. Washer and dryer on site. One car garage. Get to anywhere in point within Minuets or out to the interstate. Nice house with a yard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Stanley Street have any available units?
2724 Stanley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevens Point, WI.
Is 2724 Stanley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Stanley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Stanley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Stanley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevens Point.
Does 2724 Stanley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Stanley Street offers parking.
Does 2724 Stanley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Stanley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Stanley Street have a pool?
No, 2724 Stanley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Stanley Street have accessible units?
No, 2724 Stanley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Stanley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Stanley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Stanley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Stanley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
