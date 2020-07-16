HOUSE for rent. No one above you or connected to you. Washer and dryer on site. One car garage. Get to anywhere in point within Minuets or out to the interstate. Nice house with a yard. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2724 Stanley Street have any available units?
2724 Stanley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevens Point, WI.
Is 2724 Stanley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Stanley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.